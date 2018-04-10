Jessie James Decker Shares First-Week Photo of New Baby

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's been a little over a week since little Forrest Bradley Decker joined Jessie James Decker, her football player husband Eric Decker, and older siblings Vivianne and Eric II.

As any mom will confirm, the first week with a newborn is inevitably exhausting, but Mama Decker looks as gorgeous as ever taking care of her third child.

The "Flip My Hair" singer posted a sweet shot on Instagram cuddling her baby with the caption, "So in love and maybe a little bit sleepy." She added that it was "all worth it," of course.

Sleepy or not, we think she's looking great, and Forrest (who made his debut on 3/31) is simply adorable.