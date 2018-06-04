Jimmy Fallon Addresses Grads At Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS

Jimmy Fallon had the honor of delivering the commencement speech for the graduating class of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida over the weekend - and it was a surprise to students. You'll recall that's the school where 17 people where killed in a horrific shooting this past February. As you might expect, the funnyman did get some laughs, but he also showed a lot of heart.

While honoring the students for their strength following the shooting, the "Tonight Show" host acknowledged his support for the March for Our Lives rally and praised the students for turning tragedy into change. "You are not just the future — you are the present," he offered. "Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud."

Along the way, Fallon reflected on his own time in school and even wrote a "thank you note" - hearkening to a featured bit on his NBC show. He also gave them a playful dose of reality, saying "You won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who will Facebook search each other at two in the morning for the next 10 years."