Jimmy Fallon, Ethan Hawke Channel Country Legends in Parody

(99.5 WYCD) - Jimmy Fallon is once again parodying the country genre, this time calling on actors Ethan Hawke and Ben Dickey, as well as famed guitarist Charlie Sexton to take part in the fun.

Hawke, Sexton and Dickey are the stars of Blaze, a new film written and directed by Hawke that tells the life story of conflicted country star Blaze Foley.

Hawke donned the familiar braids and guitar strap of Willie Nelson while Fallon resembled some unholy cross between Johnny Cash and Donny Osmond. Rounding out the quartet was Dickey as Waylon Jennings and Sexton as Kris Kristofferson.

The foursome put their own spin on Nelson's legendary "On the Road Again," this time dubbing it "On the Road Again/Let's Just Stay Here."

Video of &quot;On The Road Again&quot;/&quot;Let&#039;s Just Stay Here&quot; Duet with Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash

This isn't the first time Fallon has found humor in the country genre. He called on Darius Rucker to sing a holiday-themed spin of his Hootie & the Blowfish hit, "Only Wanna Be With You," turning it into "Only Wanna Thank the Troops"; forced Blake Shelton to try sushi for the first time; and invited Luke Bryan to help him figure out how to pronounce the word "Gyro."