Job Pays $100,000 To Travel And Take Family Photos

(99.5 WYCD) -- A wealthy British family is seeking a photographer to make $100,000 traveling around the world with them and snapping photos.

The job posting on website Perfocal states the family wants the photographer to accompany them to "events like the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco and Abu Dhabi, diving in the Maldives, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as well as skiing in Val d'Isere."

The job pays about $100,000, plus travel, food and accommodation expenses.





