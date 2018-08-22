Jodie Sweetin Addresses Rumors She Slept With 'Full House' Co-Star John Stamos

(99.5 WYCD) - How rude! Jodie Sweetin clapped back at a troll for accusing her of sleeping with John Stamos.

The 36-year-old actress had the exchange after she posted a throwback photo of Stamos for his 55th birthday. “Happy Birthday, Uncle J! My, my… we’ve made quite the memories these last 30+ years!” she wrote on Sunday, August 19. “I can’t believe you’re about 10 years younger than I am currently in this photo!! We were babies! (Well, I actually was… haha) Love you so much.”

That's when a fan commented, "How can you still say uncle to him when it's been reported that you slept with him?! That's just nasty."

Sweetin replied, "Hahahah...um...what?! Yeah that's def not true.

The co-stars acted alongside together as Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin) and Uncle Jesse (Stamos) on the hit series "Full House" from 1987-1995. They later reprised their roles in Netflix's reboot "Fuller House."

As for their love lives -- Stamos recently welcomed son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh and Sweetin is dating Mescal Wasilewski.