'Legally Blonde 3' Is In the Works!

It's been 17 years since we last saw her, but Elle Woods seems poised to return to the movie screen.

Multiple outlets have confirmed plans are underway for a third installment in the Legally Blonde film series. Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle in both Legally Blonde and its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is in negotiations to once again star.

The film's original creative team (writers Kristen "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, plus producers Marc Platt and Adam Seigel) are also reportedly on board.

Deadline.com was the first site to report the news.

Legally Blonde first premiered in 2001. The movie grossed more than $140 million at the box office.

"

The film's 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, grossed $90 million in North America. Meanwhile, the writing process for Legally Blonde 3 could begin immediately, according to Monday's report.



There aren't any further rumors about casting at this point either, by the way. So we'll just have to hope that Luke Wilson and Jennifer Coolidge return to the franchise too. Could you imagine the movie without Coolidge playing the role of Paulette Bonafonté? Yeah, we can't either.