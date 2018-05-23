What's New to Netflix in June? Here's the Complete List!

School is letting out, and summer is here! But that doesn't mean you have to be outside.

In fact, we won't judge you if you choose to stay inside with your favorite TV shows and movies this summer. After all, it's too hot outside. Plus, Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in June.

Here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month:

Arriving 6/1/18:

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Arriving 6/2/18:

The King’s Speech

Arriving 6/3/18:

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)

Arriving 6/5/18:

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Arriving 6/7/18:

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Arriving 6/8/18:

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

Arriving 6/9/18:

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Arriving 6/10/18:

Portlandia: Season 8

Arriving 6/14/18:

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Arriving 6/15/18:

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Range: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Arriving 6/16/18:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

Arriving 6/17/18:

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Arriving 6/18/18:

Encerrados

Arriving 6/19/18:

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Arriving 6/22/18:

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

Arriving 6/23/18:

Disney’s Tarzan

Arriving 6/24/18:

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

Arriving 6/25/18:

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Arriving 6/26/18:

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Arriving 6/29/18:

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Foret

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

Arriving 6/30/18: