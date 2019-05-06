Jumanji 3 Wraps Production As Kevin Hart & The Rock Share Final Set Videos
FARMINGTON, New Mexico (AP) — The stars of the latest installment in the "Jumanji" franchise have posted to social media about their experiences while filming in New Mexico.
The Farmington Daily Times reported Friday that the cast and crew of the forthcoming "Jumanji" sequel have completed filming in Farmington.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black shared photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube about their time in the city 182 miles (293 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.
That is a picture wrap on Jumanji..Wooooww where do I even start. This opportunity is an actual dream come true...You can't plan for something like this to happen. It just happens....I am so thankful for this amazing cast...Our days are so much fun because of our chemistry...All of you are such good people and I honestly love you. Our movies pops on screen because we pop in person ....Shoutout to @karengillanofficial @jackblack & @therock .....we did it guys...This movie will be bigger and better than our last one....Thank you to our wonderful director/Leader Jake Kasden....your the real deal and deserve all of the success that is coming your way....Thank you to Tom Rothman & @sonypictures for believing in us & funding this monster of a project....Thank you to @matt.tolmach & all of our other producing partners that were involved & our amazing camera crew & crew in general. To my brother from another mother @therock ...our bond & friendship is unreal man...Love u champ...let's keep pushing & keep motivating one another to be the best that we can possibly be...."Hardest Workers In The Room" ---------------- #Jumanji #Christmas2019
Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and admiration for the Navajo Nation.
The JUMANJI Producers. Jumanji Director/writer (far right) Jake Kasdan. Exec Producer @chineseguy88 Producer @matt.tolmach Producer @hhgarcia41 Producer The big, brown, bald, tattooed kid. A real pleasure and passion building out our Jumanji Universe with these talented SOB’s. Hard work, but worth every minute. We’re excited to deliver this one to you. #Jumanji #ThisChristmas ------
Johnson trained at Defined Fitness and said that while he required security to hold back overzealous fans, he can "highly recommend" the gym.
Black filmed himself playing — and losing — shuffleboard among the locals at Three Rivers Tap & Game Room.
"It's a rad little town," Black said.