‘Just GO Outside’: Holderness Family Updates ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Lyrics In Newest Viral Video

(99.5 WYCD) -- The Holderness Family have released their own version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after the track sparked a debate over its radio airplay in this day and age.

The 1940s duet is usually performed by a male, who tries to persuade a female to stay at his place because of the wintry weather.

People recently started to question the lyrics, so the Holderness Family switched them up to make it safe for radio again.

I really can’t stay – OK, you’re free to go.

I’ve got to go away – Understood. No means no.

Video of Baby, Just GO Outside

Those are just a few of the lyrics in the revised version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” by the Holderness Family.

The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Baby, Just GO Outside,” comes out after multiple radio stations around the country stopped playing the original song amid the #MeToo movement.

Star 102.1 in Cleveland was one of the first in the country to pull the song from its airwaves, saying they felt the lyrics were inappropriate in today’s environment.

The Holderness Family’s song ends letting the woman know there’s no expectations for her to stay, despite the dropping temperature outside.

There will be plenty implied – Please do not imply anything.

I really can’t stay – Baby, just go out..

Baby, it’s cold outside – Baby, just go outside!