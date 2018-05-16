Justin Timberlake Surprises 88-Year-Old Grandma

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Even grandmas can't resist the charm that is Justin Timberlake.

While traveling across the country as part of the Man of the Woods tour, the "Say Something" singer wanted to meet a special grandma at the Amway Center.

Back in March, 88-year-old Bette, also known as Nammie, became overcome with emotion when she received surprise tickets to Timberlake's concert.

Lo and behold, Timberlake saw the video and wanted to meet the very special fan.

"He's a class act, y'all," Bette's granddaughter, Sarah, wrote on Instagram along with an adorable photo of Justin and Bette. "Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we've ever seen."

Just when Nammie thought her night couldn’t get any better, in the middle of the concert, JT gave her a special shout out.

"There was a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie. She is 88 years old," Justin explained. "I met her earlier tonight. Wherever you are in the audience tonight, there she is, I love you."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nammie even presented Timberlake with a hand-crafted shirt for his three-year-old son Silas Timberlake. And yes, she even got a kiss on the cheek before the night was over.