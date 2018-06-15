Kacey Musgraves Beautifully Covers *NSYNC's 'Tearin' Up My Heart' [WATCH]

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Kacey Musgraves is currently on the road with Harry Styles as part of the former One Direction star's Live on Tour run.

Fittingly, the country singer has decided to mix in another pop boy band's hit into her set — Musgraves has been covering 'N Sync's "Tearin' Up My Heart" on several tour stops.

Musgraves has admitted a few times in interviews that she listened to pop acts including *NSYNC during her childhood.

"I grew up singing Western swing and very traditional music, but I also listened to *NSYNC or Spice Girls like whatever everybody else was listening to," Musgraves told Noisey in 2015. "I don’t even know how I grew up singing it — it just happened. And then I kind of moved away from that in my teen years I didn’t think it was very cool I got into a really emo phase ..."

Watch her singing the song at a stop in Dallas below.