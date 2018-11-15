Kacey Musgraves' 'Golden Hour' Crowned CMA Album of The Year On Anniversary of Her Move

(99.5 WYCD) -- Kacey Musgraves had a surprise win at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 14), when she was presented with the prestigious Album of the Year designation for her set Golden Hour.

The album pulled ahead of releases by Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and — particularly — much-lauded favorite Chris Stapleton. Making the win even more special was Musgraves' revelation that the award came at a remarkable milestone in her history.

Literally to the day, Musgraves' awards upset came 10 years after she first moved to Nashville.

"This is really crazy timing," she noted in her acceptance speech. "It sounds like a lie, but 10 years ago I moved to Nashville. I'm so proud of it," she enthused.

Lest anyone not believe her speech, the singer posted earlier on social media the same sentiment regarding her thoughts on a decade in Music City:

Ten years ago TODAY, I moved to Nashville. 10 years of immeasurable learning and growth. I’m so grateful for this place & the souls in it who have shown me some kindness and support along the way. And if I really think about it any more right now I’ll fuck up this mascara❤️ pic.twitter.com/ITDT23dpr3 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 14, 2018

Musgraves told the crowd that her album was "inspired by this beautiful universe and love."