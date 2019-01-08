Kacey Musgraves Looks To Capitalize On Her Golden Year In 2019

(99.5 WYCD) -- Kacey Musgraves had a golden year in 2018 and will hope it continues through 2019.

Musgraves, 30, will open the new year by kicking off the United States leg of her Oh, What A World: Tour in Indianapolis on Jan. 9. The following day, she will be performing in front of a sold out crowd at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

The Royal Oak show will be Musgraves' first show in metro Detroit since she opened for Harry Styles on his 2018 Live on Tour in June. She last played at ROMC during her 2015 Country & Western Rhinestone Revue.

The headlining tour is in support of Musgraves' third studio album, "Golden Hour," which was released to widespread critical acclaim in March 2018.

"Golden Hour" was nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year as well as Best Country Album, with the album's first two singles, 'Butterflies' and 'Space Cowboy,' receiving nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, respectively. It won Album of the Year at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards.

The album is all about novel adventures: Inspired by her recent marriage to fellow singer and songwriter Ruston Kelly, who she says opened her mind “to a kind of love I never really envisioned for myself,” the collection merges traditional country sounds with touches of modern pop, disco, light rock and piano balladry

“These days, genre lines are so blurred,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone Country last year, discussing her genre-shifting third album. “I grew up singing all that traditional country & western music…so I can’t get away from it, but there are all these other things, too, that have made me who I am.”

The past year also saw Musgraves continue to grow into a full-scale international star.

She spent the fall in Europe, hit the Global Citizens Festival in South Africa, headlined the U.K.’s massive C2C festival and brought "Golden Hour" to Japan, where she has rabid fans in love with her glittery maximalism.

It’s been quite the year for Musgraves with "Golden Hour" being one of, if not, the critically acclaimed album of 2018. It has made most year-end lists and even made it to the top of a few lists. Though, the cherry on top of all these accolades for Musgraves has to be winning Apple Music’s Album of The Year 2018, beating out the likes of Drake’s "Scorpion" and Ariana Grande’s "Sweetner."

We can’t wait to see how 2019 pans out for Musgraves, hopefully beginning with four Grammy Awards and at a push, maybe even another album?