Kacey Musgraves To Play At Royal Oak Music Theatre In January

(WYCD) - Kacey Musgraves just wrapped up a series of dates opening for Harry Styles, and now the country pop star is ready to take the reigns of our own tour.

Early next year, Musgraves will embark on her "Oh, What a World Tour," a robust headlining jaunt in support of her critically acclaimed album Golden Hour.

The tour will be coming to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 10. Pre-sales for tickets have already begun at kaceymusgraves.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 20.