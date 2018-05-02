Kacey Musgraves Talks Acid, Touring With Harry Styles

Kacey Musgraves talks about her new album “Golden Hour” in an interview with “Rolling Stone.” One of the songs on the record, “Mother” was written during an acid trip, and while she insists she’s not advocating everyone go out and try the drug, she believes, “They're positive things if used responsibly.”

“I'm not going to tell anybody to run out and do anything that wouldn't be suitable for their mind or their lifestyle, but it did have positive effects for me,” she shares. “It made me more compassionate as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a partner. It put me in my place in the universe, gave me perspective that I think everyone should have.”

Kacey is set to open for Harry Styles on his upcoming tour next month, and while some people may think their fan base is quite different, she believes the pairing “makes sense.” “With the new path that I'm forging musically, I think it really makes sense for us to be on tour together,” she says. “He's leaned a little bit toward my side of the street, and I've leaned a little bit more toward his side of the street.” As for whether they’re planning any collaborations, she notes, “We're trying to work something up, actually! We're trying to think of some ideas.”

Source: Rolling Stone