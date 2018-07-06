Kaley Cuoco Sent To The Hospital During Honeymoon
July 6, 2018
Kaley Cuoco reached a bump in the road during her honeymoon!
"The Big Bang Theory" actress announced she had to get shoulder surgery five days after her wedding.
Looks like they will have to reschedule that honeymoon!
When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ---- thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya)
Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow....well @normancook yours is memorable-- #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon
