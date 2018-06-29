Is Kane Brown Country's Hottest Star Right Now?

(WYCD) Kane Brown is continuing to have a meteoric rise in country music.

On Thursday night (June 28), the Georgia native emerged onto a DTE Energy Music Theatre stage as a seasoned pro and delivered a thrilling opening set before headlining act, Brad Paisley.

After the impressive set, it got us to wonder: Is Brown country's hottest star right now?

Not only will Brown continue to tour with Paisley, but he will also be headlining some major summer festivals and will join Chris Young later this year.

Earlier this month, he won his first-ever trophy during the 2018 CMT Music Awards (June 6) for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Brown recently released his newest single, "Lose It," and will release his sophomore album on Nov. 9.

Brown told The Boot he's working extra hard on the songs for his new album because he wants each one to be special: "I sang the songs on my debut album for over a year now," he explains. "If I'm going to be singing these next songs for [that long], I want them to be special to me, and I want them to be fun for the crowd. I'm working my tail off."

Brown's second album brings the added pressure of living up to his record-setting debut.

"It's definitely very scary, because my debut album did better than I expected, and so now for this second album, I have to top that," he said. "That's making me grow as an artist, which I love, but it's also very intimidating."

That first album, Kane Brown, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and helped set a Guinness World Record.

Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts – Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs.

Now that is impressive.

When everything is put in front of you, it's hard to ignore the facts that Brown is quickly becoming one country's brightest superstars.

Check out his latest single, "Lose It" below.