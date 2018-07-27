Kane Brown and Fiancée Have Never Been Cuter Than They Are Dancing to Drake
(WYCD) - Naysayers may discount Kane Brown's country music standing, but there is one thing that no one could ever doubt: he can dance!
In a new Instagram video, Brown busts some smooth moves alongside fiancée Katelyn Jae, as they show off their version of the popular #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which has everyone sharing their dancing chops to the Drake hit of the same name.
Watch the amazing video below.
Kb do you love me #nodancecouple ❤️---- @katejae_
