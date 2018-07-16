On deck: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander expecting baby

HOUSTON (AP) — Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday in a post with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami." The picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top revealed a slight baby bump.

Verlander, who was selected to his seventh All-Star game on Sunday, reposted her post later Saturday with the caption: "You're going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Upton is 26 and Verlander 35. They married in November in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros win their first World Series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball