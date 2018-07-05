Katharine McPhee, 34, And David Foster, 68, Get Engaged

American Idol's Katharine McPhee, 34, is engaged to David Foster, 68!

The couple proves that age ain't nothing but a number with a 34 year age gap. Fans find it ironic how McPhee had Foster sing at her first wedding, creating rumors that their friendship probably meant more for the longest!

As for the family, it looks like she's fitting in with the kids just fine because his daughter's who are the same age as McPhee are already calling her mommy!