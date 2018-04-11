Keds and Kate Spade created the wedding sneaker collection of our dreams

(99.5 WYCD) Keds and Kate Spade have created a dreamy bridal collection that merges fashion and function in the best possible way.

The new line of wedding-ready tennis shoes is perfect for the bride who wants to be comfy and chic on her big day.

From sparkles and crystals to pearls and flowers, Keds’ famous canvas shoes got a major upgrade for the collection, which ranges in price from $80-120.

The limited edition line features 30 pairs in a range of materials and heights, and is available on Keds.com and Katespade.com.