Keith Urban Finds A Unique Sound For A Song In The Bathroom

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Keith Urban will do anything "to get the right sound."

The 50-year-old "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer is currently on his Graffiti U World Tour, but that isn't stopping the country crooner from working on new music.

On Saturday, Nicole Kidman shared a silly photo of her husband wearing gray shorts and a black t-shirt while sitting on a chair in a hotel bathroom and intensely playing the electric banjo.

"Whatever it takes to get the right sound when you’re recording," the Big Little Lies star captioned the Instagram shot. "Nothing like the acoustics in a hotel bathroom. -- @keithurban."

There are two reasons I love this photo. One is that Keith pretty much never stops working. The other is that it does NOT look like a five-star hotel bathroom. I'm thinking "no-star motel by the gas station."

Can't wait to hear the song!