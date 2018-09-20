Keith Urban Helps Two Fans Win A Bet When He Calls Their Boss

(99.5 WYCD) - Two women earned themselves a day off work at an orthodontics office, thanks to Keith Urban.

The superstar's Graffiti U World Tour rolled into Winnipeg, Canada, on Wednesday night (Sept. 19), and a pair of fans won a bet against their boss after Urban spotted their sign in the crowd.

The sign — written on a neon yellow poster board — read "Visit Kildonan Ortho for your perfect smile!" and caught the country star's eye, so he invited the women onstage.

Huge thx to Brent from Kildonan Orthodontics!!!! - KU#GraffitiUWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuQlaUXDIo — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 20, 2018

After Lauren and Jenna introduced themselves, Urban dug in, asking them to explain the sign.

"Last concert, our boss made a bet: If you can get Keith Urban to say to go to Kildonan Orthodontics to get your teeth straightened, he'll give us the day off," Jenna shared with the crowd.

Eventually, Urban asks them to call their boss live, onstage. Jenna obliges, handing her cell phone to the superstar, who puts the microphone against it so the rest of the crowd can hear.

The women's boss, Brent, picks up, and seems very stunned to be talking to Urban. — and that he now needs to give them a day off. "I said that if you said go to Kildonan Orthodontics to get your teeth straightened, I'd give Jenna the day off," he confesses.

Urban did quickly jump in and make a few amendments to the initial bet.

"No, I think you said you'll give everyone the day off. I'll tell you what, if you give them the day off, maybe a little pay raise, it'll all work out. I'll promote your company through and through," Urban said while laughing.

Brent tells Urban it's a deal.

Urban then took the sign and gave his widest smile for a photo.