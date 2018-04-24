Keith Urban Makes Nicole Kidman Blush With Surprise Serenade [Watch]

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Keith Urban can still make his wife blush.

In front of a scaled-down, exclusive crowd in Nashville Monday night, the country star brought a special guest with him. During his four-song show, Urban invited his wife, star actress Nicole Kidman, up onstage and serenaded her with his new song "Parallel Line."

Urban shared a short clip of the sweet musical moment, in which he stands and strums his guitar as his wife sits and harmonizes along to his vocals.

Watch the couple duet "Parallel Line" to a lucky audience below.

The song is the second single from Urban's forthcoming 10th studio album, Graffiti U, which will be released this Friday (Apr. 27).