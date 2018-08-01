Keith Urban On What He Cries About

Keith Urban isn’t ashamed to admit that he’s a crier. In fact, back in 2016, he told “Rolling Stone” that he has a “good cry” about once a month. So, what does Keith cry about?

Well, in a new sit down with the Aussie show “Interview,” Keith opens up about the things that make him tear up, noting it can be “anything.” "[It's] accumulative, accumulative things that didn't really warrant a cry at the time, and they add up, you know,” Keith shares. "I mean, little things, the passing of time, kids growing up, the loss of friends, loved ones for all manner of reasons -- all of it.”

Keith also discusses his battle with addiction. "It had nothing to do with whether life was good or bad," he said of what caused his addictions," he shares. "I was an equal opportunity addict. I'd get high when it was sunny, high when it was raining -- it didn't matter.” He adds, “It was something I should have dealt with many, many years before I met Nic, and tried to, but it just never took. I wasn't ready. Simple as that."