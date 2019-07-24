This Cheez-It/Boxed Wine Combo Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- Who doesn’t love to unwind with some wine and cheese…or Cheez-Its?

For all you tongue-in-cheek winos out there, Kellogg and boxed wine brand House Wine have teamed up to bring you the ultimate creation of convenience and guilty pleasure: the wine-and-Cheez-It box.

The vino is a balanced 50/50 blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, and serves a generous 20 pours — so do bring a friend!

"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America’s favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box,” said Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, in a statement.

“Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long.”

The new product can be found on House Wine’s website for $25, starting Thursday at 5 p.m.

If you're not a fan of what comes in the box or if you can't get your hands on it, both Cheez-It and House Wine have also come up with some other fun pairings for you, like Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar, Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its.