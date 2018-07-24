Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Do Some Late-Night Karaoke In Nashville [VIDEO]

Things can get pretty crazy late at night in Nashville -- as in, Kelsea Ballerini and a pop star singing karaoke at a dive bar-level crazy.

After Ballerini had a blast at Halsey's show at Ascend Ampitheatre in Nashville on July 18, the two met up and sang some karaoke together!

Video shows the two artists singing "Landslide" at Santa's Pub -- but that wasn't the only song they sang.

"Well me and @KelseaBallerini ended up doing a karaoke rendition of “Picture” by Kid Rock in a dive bar where no one knew our names," Halsey writes on Twitter, "so how was your night?"