Kelsea Ballerini Calls Mom After Getting A Grammy Nomination [WATCH]

Grammy nominations are out and Kelsea Ballerini got her second one for her album 'Unapologetically' and she had to call her mom first!

This woman unapologetically moved to Nashville 10 years ago for me to make music and give it a fair shot. I got to call her this morning and tell her about my second Grammy nomination. There’s no volume, but her face says everything about this journey and the weight this album has to the people that know me closest. Love you momma. --❤️