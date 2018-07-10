Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Sick Detroit Fan With Personal Phone Call

Kelsea Ballerini loves to take care of her loyal fans, and the singer showed off how dedicated she is to her loyal fans by sharing a video on Instagram where she brings sunshine to her fan who really needed some lifting up.

In the video, Kelsea puts through a video call to Tori, a young fan at Children's Hospital of Detroit, who is suffering from an undisclosed illness and was enduring a difficult week-long visit to the hospital—one that was made even harder due to the fact it caused her to miss Ballerini's show with Keith Urban on June 22 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Ballerini captioned it, "Sweet Tori. So glad I got to see your pretty face and say hello and I can't wait to hug you when I'm back in town."

She also urged her other fans to send Tori some love, too.

Watch the sweet moment below.