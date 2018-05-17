Ketchup-Flavored Ice Cream Exists Thanks To A Celebrity

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Now we've seen everything!

A gelato shop concoted a new ice cream flavor in honor of Ed Sheeran's favorite condiment -- ketchup! He is so obsessed with Heinz Ketchup he has their logo tattooed on his bicep.

The bright red treat, available at Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina in Ireland, is made out of Heinz ketchup and offered with a drizzle of ketchup on top.

“We @gelati_icecream decided to welcome Ed Sheeran back to Ireland by creating his favourite flavour: Tomato ketchup!!,” they wrote on Instagram before announcing they were offering free ketchup cones to concert attendees.

In a second Instagram post, the shop shared a photo of three freshly-made bright red scoops in a cone, which were made with real ketchup in the cream and then topped with an extra squeeze. “Everyone knows there’s no ketchup like Heinz, and there’s no ice cream like Gelati’s,” they wrote. “Fancy a taste of Ed Sheeran’s fav?!”

Michael O’ Dowd, Gelati’s owner, tells PEOPLE that that developing the flavor was a challenge because of the sugar and salt, which both act as anti-freezing agents, in the ketchup.

“It took a few attempts to balance the recipe,” O’ Dowd said. “Otherwise it would melt straight away.”

No word if he will stop there during his three upcoming shows in Dublin.