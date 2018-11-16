Keurig for cocktails: Drinkworks home bar converts pods to cocktails, beers and mixers

(99.5 WYCD) -- Would you like a cocktail with a touch of a button? Keurig and Anheuser-Busch have you covered.

Drinkworks — a joint venture between the two beverage companies — debuted its first product called the Drinkworks Home Bar earlier this week.

Similar to the Keurig Coffee Maker, the Drinkworks Home Bar converts pods into cocktails, beers and mixers for customers.

The machine itself costs $299, with each cocktail pod costing $3.99 individually or $15.99 for four. There are currently 24 drinks available — including Mojitos, Long Island Ice Teas and Moscow Mules — and will have "many more to come," according to the company.

"We set out to reinvent the entire drinking experience," Nathaniel Davis, Drinkworks CEO and President, said in a statement.

Currently, the Drinkworks Home Bar machine and pods are only available for customers in St. Louis.

For other states, the company said it plans "to expand soon."