'Finger Lickin' Good' Meets 'Dangerously Cheesy' In This KFC Cheetos Sandwich

And you usually can’t eat Cheetos without doing some finger lickin’ as well.

That’s why the combination of KFC and Cheetos (kind of) makes sense. The chicken chain teamed up with the snack food brand to produce the cheesy “KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.”

The sandwich features KFC's chicken filet and mayonnaise with a special Cheetos sauce and a “pinch of the thumb, index and middle fingers” layer of crunchy Cheetos, all on a toasted bun, according to a press release.

You’ll find it at KFC locations starting July 1, but it’ll only be available for a limited, four-week run.