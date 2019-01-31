KFC Testing A Cheetos Chicken Sandwich With 'Cheetos Sauce'

(99.5 WYCD) -- A Cheetos sandwich is currently being tested in several states including Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

KFC is offering the sandwich which consists of a hand-breaded extra crispy chicken fillet coated with "special Cheetos" sauce, placed on a toasted bun, then loaded with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

And, like anything, if it goes over well, there could be a nationwide rollout in the future!