Kid Accidentally Brings Sex Doll to School Nativity

(99.5 WYCD) -- Last Thursday, a Scotland mom was embarrassed when she realized she had sent her 5-year-old son to a nativity with a sex doll.

Helen Cox, 46, told the Independent she purchased the blow-up sheep on Amazon back in November without realizing what it actually was until her son Alfie was sent home from school because of it.

“I just can’t believe it. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry! How am I going to explain this to his teachers?” the mom of two said. “I have no idea if they’ve seen it was a sex toy and that’s why they sent it home – I’m mortified!”

Cox says she was confused when Alfie got in trouble for having it at school. When he got home, she realized the doll, which had been listed online as “Labreeze kids boys brown shepherd costume inflatable sheep nativity fancy dress outfit,” had a large hole in its bottom along with painted-on eyelashes and red lips.

“I told him, ‘you can’t have this sheep, Alfie’ – but he kept asking why so I had to make up a reason,” Cox laughed, explaining that Alfie refuses to give up his new toy. “I told him it didn’t look like a proper sheep because it had a mustache, red lipstick and a bow on its head, but he still wanted to play with it.” She added that she plans to take the sex doll from him soon and claim it was the Elf on a Shelf.

Since learning of the incident, Amazon has removed the item from its website, saying that the seller did not meet the retailer’s guidelines.