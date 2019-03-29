Kid Rock To Bring 'Hot September Nights' To DTE

(99.5 WYCD) -- Kid Rock will be bringing "Hot September Nights" to DTE Energy Music Theatre later this year.

The Michigan-bred star will play back-to-back weekends at the Clarkston venue on Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 13-14.

Tickets (starting at $39 including parking) go on sale Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

This limited run of shows are Kid Rock’s first Michigan concerts since he served as the kickoff artist for the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena in September 2017 with six sold-out performances.