Kit Kat Unveils First New Permanent Flavor In Nearly A Decade

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's time to take that break we've all been asking for since Kit Kat finally announced a new permanent duo of flavors — mint and dark chocolate.

"Kit Kat is known around the world for its inventive flavors,” senior brand manager Christopher Kinnard said in a press release. “Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new Kit Kat flavors and we're excited to share we are adding to the Kit Kat family with the launch of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate."

The classic layered wafer and chocolate treat will combine the two iconic flavors with a mint creme on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom.

Prepare your taste buds: New Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate are coming this December! pic.twitter.com/1mM79v1QLJ — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) April 24, 2019

Snack and candy bloggers did additional digging to uncover a first look at the new candy.

This marks the first new year-round Kit Kat flavor to hit the U.S. market in nearly 10 years, but it won't be available until December.