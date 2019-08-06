Krispy Kreme Releases Reese's Stuffed Donuts

(WYCD) -- Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have a new treat for your sweet tooth.

They’ve teamed up to create two new doughnut flavors.

They look like the Original Glazed Krispy Kreme, but with a twist.

The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut will be a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in fudge icing and topped with a Reese's peanut butter drizzle.



The Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut will be a Original Glazed chocolate doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter kreme dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.

Krispy Kreme is offering the doughnuts by the dozen and individually. You can also get them in a custom two-pack box inspired by the Reese’s two-cup pack.

If you want to try them all you’ll have to hurry – they’re only available for a limited time only.