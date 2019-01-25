No Candy Hearts? 'Donut' Worry! Krispy Kreme Releasing 'Conversation' Valentine Donuts

(99.5 WYCD) -- Though one brand of iconic candy hearts featuring phrases like "Love You" and "Cutie Pie" won't be available this February, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering another alternative.

The donut maker announced Thursday that they plan to show America ” just how CRAZY 4 U we are” by releasing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

The "conversation" donuts from Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day at participating locations, complete with the lovey-dovey phrases -- both new and traditional to the original candies. These phrases include “DM Me,” “All The Feels” and the classic “Be Mine.”

The doughnuts also feature four classic Krispy Kreme fillings — Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled.

Candy lovers: we have one sweet heart of a solution for you. Actually, make that a dozen. #ValentinesDay2019 pic.twitter.com/uHILatCiJ8 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2019

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a press release.

To find a shop near you, visit www.krispykreme.com.