Kristen Bell Posts Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Dax Shepard To Honor His Sobriety 'Birthday'

(99.5 WYCD) - Kristen Bell took time out of her Labor Day celebrations to honor her husband Dax Shepard and his 14 years of sobriety.

The Frozen actress posted an incredibly moving tribute to Dax on his sobriety "birthday." Along with a handful of never-before-seen photos of Dax and their daughters.

"I know how much you loved using," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.

"I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she continued. "... I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves.

"You have certainly inspired me to do so," Bell added.

To celebrate, Dax revealed that his wife of five years took him on a tour of King's Hawaiian's (the maker of those famously delicious bread rolls) factory.

Dax, who came to fame in 2003 as a practical joker in Punk'd, got sober in 2004 after years of struggling. “Mostly my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I was famous for going out on Thursday night to have a couple of beers, and that just led all the way to Saturday night,” the 43-year-old actor revealed in Playboy. "Of course, come Monday I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail."

Since then, he has been vocal about his addictions, his recovery, and how much his life has changed since becoming sober:

12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 1, 2016

Here's to Dax, Kristen, and a lifetime of health and happiness.