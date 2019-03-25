Carrie Underwood Added to List of ACM Awards Performers

It just wouldn't be a country music awards show without hearing Carrie Underwood belt out something amazing, right?

Related: Watch Carrie Underwood Inhale Helium and Sing Happy Birthday to Son Isaiah

Who knows, maybe she'll even revisit that helium trick? Okay, probably not, but we'd bet she'd still nail it if she did.

Meanwhile, Underwood is the latest in a long and impressive list of superstars who will perform at the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 7. She's joining the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, and so many more. Here's a complete list:

Ashley McBryde

Brandi Carlile

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Dan + Shay

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Kelly Clarkson

Lanco

Little Big Town

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Thomas Rhett

The "Cry Pretty" singer is also up for the Female Artist of the Year award.

The show airs on Sunday, April 7. In the meantime, you can get complete coverage of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on air and online right here.