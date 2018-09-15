Eric Church Tackles Real-Life "Monsters" In New Song

The latest track off the upcoming Eric Church album Desperate Man sets its sights on the evils lurking in the dark.

Despite the name, "Monsters" is no fairytale or silly bedtime story. Instead, the latest release from Church's highly-anticipated album addresses the real-life monsters we all deal with. With lines like, "I've learned that the monsters ain't the ones beneath the bed," Church's latest is a powerful message about conquering your fears. Take a listen:

Desperate Man is set to be released on October 5. Along with the title track, Church has also released "Heart Like a Wheel" from the upcoming collection.