EXCLUSIVE: Cole Swindell Reveals Secrets About 'All Of It'

Today is officially the day fans of Cole Swindell can get All of It -- that's figuratively and literally!

With the country crooner's highly-anticipated third studio album, All of It, finally out, and already packed with hits like "Break Up In The End," "Somebody's Been Drinkin'," and "The Ones Who Got Me Here," we were sitting around wondering what to expect.

To get answers, we tracked Cole down and asked him for some dirt.​ And get this -- Swindell told us about the Hunger Games-like approach to picking this album's tracks, his favorite line from "Break Up In The End," oh, and he accidently drops a secret about the album that you'll ONLY hear below.