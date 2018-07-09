Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Kylie Jenner Admits She Removed Her Lip Fillers

July 9, 2018
If you were thinking, "Did Kylie Jenner deflate her lips?" -- based off her last Instagram post... 

The answer is YES, she really did! 

Kylie responded to a fan saying she got rid of her lip fillers when they mentioned she looked like "old Kylie." I guess the make-up mogul mama is all about a natural face. 

#KylieJenner showing off her natural lips! She said she got her fillers removed --

Either way, she looks gorgeous! 

We all have to agree that Kylie without fillers is so beautiful --✨-- What do you think?❤️ #kyliejenner

