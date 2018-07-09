Kylie Jenner Admits She Removed Her Lip Fillers
If you were thinking, "Did Kylie Jenner deflate her lips?" -- based off her last Instagram post...
All the girls that got their lips done because Kylie did & then hearing she got rid of her fillers pic.twitter.com/luPmW9nqED— Prishtina -- (@tinazkika) July 9, 2018
The answer is YES, she really did!
Kylie responded to a fan saying she got rid of her lip fillers when they mentioned she looked like "old Kylie." I guess the make-up mogul mama is all about a natural face.
#KylieJenner showing off her natural lips! She said she got her fillers removed --
Either way, she looks gorgeous!
We all have to agree that Kylie without fillers is so beautiful --✨-- What do you think?❤️ #kyliejenner
