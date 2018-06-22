Dan + Shay Drop New Album

June 22, 2018
LA
June 7 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Dan + Shay performs during the 2018 CMA Music Festival.

© Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

After officially announcing their upcoming album back in May, heartthrob duo Dan + Shay just released their third studio album this morning, self-titled, Dan + Shay.

They tweeted earlier:

You can listen to Dan + Shay's new album on their website here.

“This is a self-titled record because it is the truest representation of who we are and where we are going,” Dan Smyers says. “We poured our hearts and souls into every note, and to see such an overwhelmingly positive response from the fans is incredible.”

Their first two albums, Where It All Began and Obsessed, went No. 1 and No. 2 on the U.S. country chart. We expect no less from this album!

Check the official Dan + Shay tracklist:

  1. “Alone Together” 
  2. “Tequila” 
  3. “What Keeps You Up At Night”
  4. “All To Myself” 
  5. “Keeping Score” feat. Kelly Clarkson
  6. “Make or Break” 
  7. “Speechless” 
  8. “Stupid Love” 
  9. “No Such Thing” 
  10. “My Side of the Fence” 
  11. “Island Time”

Their friends happened to join in with their thoughts on the new album too! Check 'em out:

