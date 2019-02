(99.5 WYCD) -- Lady Antebellum is coming to Saginaw this summer!

The group will be performing at Ojibway Island on July 12.

There will be a WYCD pre-sale on Thursday, Feb. 14. Details will be announced when they become available.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. via etix.com.