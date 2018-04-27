Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker to play in Clarkston in September
April 27, 2018
(WYCD) Country music fans have another upcoming concert to get excited about!
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 7 as part of their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour.
Nashville country/pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson will join the Grammy-winning headliners on the tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Get tickets on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.