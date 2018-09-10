Lafayette Coney Island ditches cash-only policy

(99.5 WYCD) - If you are a Lafayette Coney Island loyalist who's low on cash, you are in luck.

The Detroit Free Press reports the downtown Detroit staple, serving up classic coney dogs at the location on its namesake street, now accepts credit cards.

The move could be seen as an attempt to target a younger generation of customers, who, studies have found, are less likely to carry cash.

It could also be called leveling the playing field with rival American Coney Island, which has long accepted credit cards.