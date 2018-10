Need tickets for the Luke Bryan concert Friday (Oct. 26) at Ford Field? Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's for the "Official Luke Bryan Pre-Party/Coyote Joe's 14th Annual Halloween Party."

DJ Rock from the Luke Bryan tour will be spinning all night!

Prizes include four tickets and meet and greets with Luke, cash, and more!

$5 cover for last chance Luke at Coyote Joe’s with 99.5 WYCD!