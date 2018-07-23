Lauren Alaina Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina. The singer announced via social media that she and longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins have gotten engaged.

“Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK," she wrote Instagram, alongside a photo showing off her new diamond engagement ring. Hopkins also announced the engagement on Insta, writing, "Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

The couple has had quite a long time to get to know each other. They’ve been dating for more than five years.