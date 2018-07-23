© SIPA USA

Lauren Alaina Engaged!

July 23, 2018

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina. The singer announced via social media that she and longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins have gotten engaged.

“Being yours forever has a nice 'RING' to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK," she wrote Instagram, alongside a photo showing off her new diamond engagement ring. Hopkins also announced the engagement on Insta, writing, "Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

Being yours forever has a nice “RING” to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. --❤️

A post shared by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) on

The couple has had quite a long time to get to know each other. They’ve been dating for more than five years.

