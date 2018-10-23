Lauren Alaina’s Stepfather Loses Battle With Cancer

Lauren Alaina is mourning the loss of her stepfather Sam Ramker, who lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

“He was the purest example of how to love and live life fully,” she writes in a tribute on Instagram. “His last few hours were some of the most amazing moments I know I will ever have the privilege of witnessing. He opened his eyes last night. They shined the brightest I’ve ever seen anyone’s eyes shine, and he said, ‘Jesus.’”

She adds, “He later said, ‘I love you all. I found it.’ My mom asked him what he found and he said, ‘Heaven. I’ve got to go.’”

Lauren confirmed in June that her stepfather was battling Stage IV Melanoma. He was 47 when he passed away.